Moldovan official journal roundup for 29 December

11:32 | 29.12.2017 Category: Economic

Chisinau, 29 December /MOLDPRES/- The state budget law for 2018 was published in the Official Journal of Moldova today.

The law sees higher incomes and expenses than in 2017 by up to 10 per cent. Over 36 billion lei is planned for revenues, up by 8.4 per cent that this year. Expenditures are estimated at more than 41 billion lei, up by 9.4 per cent.

The document provides for an economic growth of 3 per cent. Exports would grow by 8 per cent and imports – by 6 per cent.

The highest increase occurred in education, health and social insurance allowances. Among the social measures planned by the authorities and included in the budget law for 2018 is the increase in social allowances for children with disabilities. It is also planned to increase the single birth allowance. At the same time, the mandatory health insurance funds increased by 6.9 per cent.

(Reporter A. Zara, editor M. Jantovan)